Johnny Depp allegations against Amber Heard rejected

Tuesday May 24 2022
Tuesday May 24, 2022

Johnny Depp claims about finger injury rejected by Amber Heard witness
Hollywood actress Amber Heard's expert witness Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopedic surgeon, has seemingly rejected Johnny Depp claims after the jurors were shown graphic photos of Depp's bloody finger as case resumed on Monday.

The seven-person jury hearing the case listened to testimony from two doctors called as witnesses by Heard´s team and from a Hollywood industry expert.

Dr. Richard Moore was called as an expert witness for Heard.

Moore, who reviewed Depp's medical records, said he did not believe Depp's injury was sustained in the way the actor described.

"The wound doesn't really appear to be a sharp glass laceration," he said.

Moore said he believed it was instead a "crush injury," though he acknowledged under questioning from Depp's lawyers that he could not say for sure what happened to the finger.

Heard had testified that she thought Depp might have injured himself when he smashed a wall-mounted phone into "smithereens" during their argument that night in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth "Pirates" movie.

Depp had claimed the tip of the middle finger on his right hand was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him while the couple were in Australia.

