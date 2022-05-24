 
Tuesday May 24 2022
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh dances to Lizzo’s song

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt left netizens swooning over her killer dance moves as the teenager flaunted her a snazzy dance sequel amid her dance class in Los Angeles, California.

Shiloh goes to the Millennium Dance Studio in Southern California where the star kid is learning to more effortlessly pull off hip-hop dance routines.

Recently, a fan account @shilahpitt dropped a video of her flawlessly dancing to Lizzo’s viral song About Damn Time.

Life&Style recently reported that Shiloh found her interest in art nearly a year ago after which she joined the beginner hip-hop class in November 2021.

“Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it,” an insider spilt to the outlet in March 2022.

“She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important,” the insider shared.

“She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favourites.” 

