Tuesday May 24 2022
Kate Middleton broke into uncontrollable laughter as she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Kate Middleton burst into laughter after she was mistaken for Prince William's assistant during her visit to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff in August 2021.

The Duchess of Cambridge was with her husband when the comment was made by one of the residents, leaving the couple in stiches.

Joan Drew-Smith, 87, pointed out the future Queen of England and asked the Duke of Cambridge: “Is that your assistant?"

To which William's sweetheart responded with a laugh as she turned to the Duke: “Well, I am your assistant. “I have been for a long time!”

William and Kate were visiting the care home in person after entertaining the residents virtually with a bingo game during the first lockdown.

