PML-N's Attaullah Tarar appointed as Punjab government's spokesperson

Tuesday May 24 2022
PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/@TararAttaullah
Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Tuesday appointed PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar as the spokesperson of the Punjab government, a notification issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. 

According to the statement, Tarar has been appointed as the spokesperson on an honourary and non-remunerative basis. 

The PML-N leader will act as the spokesperson on an immediate basis. 

PML-Ns Attaullah Tarar appointed as Punjab governments spokesperson

Tarar is a Pakistani politician who serves as Deputy Secretary-General of the PML-N. He is also a former additional secretary. 

He is the grandson of former Pakistani president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar and has done LLB honours from the University of London. 

