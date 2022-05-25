 
pakistan
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Lasbela varsity Students, faculty members visit Malir Cantt

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Students and faculty members from Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) from Balochistan visited Malir Cantt on Tuesday, said a statement from ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, participants offered Fatiha, laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument, and spent the whole day with troops.

In a day long activity, participants visited a museum, witnessed a display of various weapons and equipment, and were briefed about their use and functionality, said a statement.

As per ISPR, students thanked military leadership for providing the opportunity to spend a day with the Army.

More From Pakistan:

Senior journalist Talat Aslam passes away at 67

Senior journalist Talat Aslam passes away at 67
Govt reportedly plans to detain Imran Khan as PTI all set for 'Azadi March' today

Govt reportedly plans to detain Imran Khan as PTI all set for 'Azadi March' today
Federal govt indicates cutting HEC budget by half

Federal govt indicates cutting HEC budget by half
US exempts interview condition for some Pakistani visa applicants

US exempts interview condition for some Pakistani visa applicants
Police arrest PTI leaders Ijaz Chaudhry, Mehmood ur Rasheed as clock ticks on 'Azadi March'

Police arrest PTI leaders Ijaz Chaudhry, Mehmood ur Rasheed as clock ticks on 'Azadi March'
O and A Level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi postponed

O and A Level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi postponed
PML-N's Attaullah Tarar appointed as Punjab government's spokesperson

PML-N's Attaullah Tarar appointed as Punjab government's spokesperson
Khawaja Asif apologises for raid at Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal's house

Khawaja Asif apologises for raid at Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal's house
Azadi March a test for judiciary, police, and 'neutrals': Imran Khan

Azadi March a test for judiciary, police, and 'neutrals': Imran Khan

SC to hear IHCBA's plea against govt’s decision to block roads to stop PTI's 'Azadi March'

SC to hear IHCBA's plea against govt’s decision to block roads to stop PTI's 'Azadi March'
Federal Cabinet approves Election Amendment Bill 2022

Federal Cabinet approves Election Amendment Bill 2022
Imran Khan's long march not against govt, 'but establishment,' Maryam Nawaz says

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, 'but establishment,' Maryam Nawaz says

Latest

view all