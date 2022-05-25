Lasbela varsity Students, faculty members visit Malir Cantt

Students and faculty members from Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water & Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) from Balochistan visited Malir Cantt on Tuesday, said a statement from ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, participants offered Fatiha, laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument, and spent the whole day with troops.

In a day long activity, participants visited a museum, witnessed a display of various weapons and equipment, and were briefed about their use and functionality, said a statement.

As per ISPR, students thanked military leadership for providing the opportunity to spend a day with the Army.