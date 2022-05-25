Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'

Pete Davidson's team makes a statement about rumours around him being controlled by girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to Mirror Online, a representative for the former Saturday Night Live star said: " There is no truth to this."

It was earlier reported that Davidson is “selling his soul” as he makes plans to ”give up his life in New York” as well as his job on Saturday Night Live to become his famous girlfriend’s “full-time plus-one”,



Pete's reps dismissed claims after a source told Heat : “It’s like Pete’s been brainwashed.”



The source went on to add the SKIMS founder is 'ruining' Davidson's life by too much control.

“She’s persuaded him to uproot his life in New York to move closer to her place in Calabasas, California, and even suggested that he quit his job on SNL. Everyone knows Kim is one for the savviest characters in the entertainment world, and Pete should seriously consider her suggestions."



Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, after connecting on Saturday Night Live.