Wednesday May 25 2022
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘always had soft spot’ for problematic Andrew

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Prince Andrew has reportedly been held in high regards by both of his parents, the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Fox News quoted royal author and commentator Tina Brown saying that the disgraced Duke of York ‘always received much more’ attention from Queen Elizabeth than his three siblings, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

In her book The Palace Papers, Brown wrote: “Born in the Queen’s second batch, 10 years after Princess Anne and four years before Prince Edward, Andrew had a mother who was well settled by then into her sovereign duties.”

She continued: “She sometimes allowed herself the time to pick him up from his prep school, Heatherdown, and drive him home herself, or let him play quietly in her study while she received official visitors.”

“Andrew was also the first to be christened with the surname Prince Philip fought for, Mountbatten-Windsor,” Brown shared.

Brown also revealed that one of Prince Charles’ ex-girlfriends had even overheard the Queen talking ‘worriedly’ about Prince Andrew with one of his teachers at the Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun.

That’s not all… Andrew was also Prince Philip’s favourite child, with the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly feeling as though Andrew was more like him than Charles.

“Philip liked to say that his second son was a ‘natural boss.’ Andrew’s temperament — hearty, robust, disruptive — was more compatible with Philip than Charles. He was less vulnerable to his father’s casual Teutonic insensitivities, and undaunted by the rigors of Gordonstoun,” Brown wrote. 


Johnny Depp fans give their own verdict in Amber Heard case

Liam Payne slams accusations of cheating’: ‘Very unfair!’

Prince Andrew doing ‘all he can’ to ‘make amends’ with royal family

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘not meant to last’ despite strong bond

Johnny Depp faces legal setback in Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial: Key moments

Meghan Markle 'twisted' racism question about Archie, says Palace insider

Meghan Markle sister says father Thomas Markle is in hospital after duchess 'torture'

Jason Momoa is obsessed with Johnny Depp lawyer Camille, FAKE video goes viral: Watch

Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'

Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why

Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video

