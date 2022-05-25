 
Wednesday May 25 2022
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's defamation case branded a 'total spectacle'

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been called out by Amanda Knox for letting their defamation trial transform into a “public spectacle.”

For those unversed, Amanda Knox was a 20-year-old student who got wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate in 2007, during a study abroad trip to Perugia, Italy.

She spent a total of four years in prison before being exonerated.

She shared her views in a new op-ed in the UK titled “I feel for Depp and Heard – I know what it's like to have the public decide you're guilty.”

The Independent piece talked of having to still deal “with the psychological trauma of the public shaming I've endured,” and bashed the public nature of the entire trial.

“As someone who's received plenty of death threats, I can tell you that, while it's a fairly safe assumption that most are empty rhetoric fueled by rageful echo chambers, misinformation and anonymity, you never know. And that slim chance is terrifying.”

“Who wins in a trial like this? Not Depp. Not Heard. Not us,” she also went on to add.

“But can't we condemn the spectacle and yet still sift the evidence to arrive at our conclusions about the guilt and innocence of these two human beings whose trauma and pain and ugliness has been paraded before us?”

“I'm not going to tell you my opinion on the Depp v. Heard trial. My opinion is just that, an opinion, and it doesn't matter. And frankly, neither does yours.”

