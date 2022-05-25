 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 25 2022
Alia Bhatt drops heartfelt wish for 'father' & 'mentor' Karan Johar on his birthday

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt showered love on Karan Johar on his 50th birthday as she called him ‘my father’ in a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor dropped pictures from her wedding and from the sets of her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

“To the most generous soul I know!” Alia wrote in the caption. “To the man who is my father... My best friend… and my mentor! (Displayed in these pictures respectively)”

The actor added, “HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!!”

Concluding her wish, she wrote, “I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle.”

In the first picture, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director can be seen kissing the joyful bride on the occasion of her Mehendi ceremony. The next image features the two at Alia’s reception party and the third photo is from the sets of their upcoming romantic drama.

The actor’s mother Soni Razdan dropped a comment on the post, wishing Karan on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Karan. Have a super one. Loads of love”

Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others also send their wishes to the director on his big day.

