Wednesday May 25 2022
Shah Rukh Khan says Gauri does not ‘allow’ him to ‘disrupt the design’ of Mannat

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he is not ‘allowed’ to ‘disrupt the design’ of his house 'Mannat' by his interior designer wife Gauri Khan.

In a recent event in Delhi, the King of Bollywood lauded the ‘lady of his house’ as he called her a ‘wonderful designer.’

Shah Rukh said, "In my house, most of the stuff that is bought for the house is obviously bought by the lady of the house, my wife Gauri. You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself.”

“But one of the few things that I'm allowed to do because there is this understanding that maybe I know technology the best in the house," he added.

The Zero actor continued: "Plus the aesthetics...are so amazing, that nobody questions that whenever I go and buy television, and put it in any room that I want or any place I wish to and this is God's honest truth."

Shah Rukh is all set to make his comeback with a bang with his film Pathaan alongside style diva Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theaters in January 25, 2023.

The actor will also collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani for his film Dunki, which will also feature Taapsee Pannu in lead role.

