 
Showbiz
Thursday May 26 2022
Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her 'night to remember’ with Saif Ali Khan

Thursday May 26, 2022

Kareena Kapoor left her fans swooning over her and Saif Ali Khan's relationship as the Bollywood diva dropped adorable photos of the lovebirds as they mark their ‘night to remember.’

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mum-of-two posted a couple of the postcard-worthy clicks of the much-loved celeb couple who dressed to impress for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on May 25.

The Jab We Met star oozed her charm in a silver mid-length dress as stood hand-in-hand beside Saif who looked dapper in a black and white suit with a bowtie.

The 3 Idiots actor captioned the post, “A night to remember…Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word…”

The post came a day after Kareen penned a heart-touching note to mark the well-acclaimed director’s special day.

“I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday,” she wrote.

“Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you,” she added.


