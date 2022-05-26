 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Amber Heard ‘gave me a shiner’ on our honeymoon, says Johnny Depp

Thursday May 26, 2022

Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard with accusations of having given him “a shiner” during the honeymoon.

For those unversed, the couple celebrated their honeymoon on the Oriental Express from Thailand to Singapore.

He began by recounting the experience and admitted that while the beginning “was agreeable” there were times when Amber would “start the rant.”

“There were times where it was very agreeable, very nice and then there were times when something had become dissatisfactory for her and she would start the rant.”

He even branded it the “blooming of the fight would be on deck there.”

He also told the court, “At one point... I don't remember it lasting long... I took a pretty good shot to the face, to the eye somewhere up here... so I had a bit of a shiner.”

But, yet again “It all ended and then everything got fine again, we'd go to dinner” after a while. 

