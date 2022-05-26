 
Thursday May 26 2022
Prince Harry 'cannot be excused' as Thomas Markle suffers stroke

Thursday May 26, 2022

Prince Harry has been called out over his alleged lack of ‘empathy’ and continued silence over Thomas Markle’s stroke amid estrangement.

Royal expert Richard Kay made this claim during his latest piece for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “But perhaps the most baffling failure of all was Harry's.”

Even now, four years later, it is hard to understand why Harry did not meet his girlfriend's father in person, as any prospective son-in-law would do.”

“There must have been countless opportunities for Harry (and Meghan) to have paid a private visit to her father — long before he started giving interviews.”

While Mr Kay admits Mr Markle’s claims against Prince Harry “hadly helped,” it “cannot excuse Harry's own behavior.”

Before concluding he urged the Duke to reach out to his estranged father-in-law and added, “Is it really too late for Harry to put the past behind him and reach out to poorly Mr Markle? I don't think so — but if he does not I fear he may come to regret it.”

