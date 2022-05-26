 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'playing royals' in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'playing royals' in the US

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “in a really weird place” and “in limbo” playing royals in the US.

US commentator Kinsey Schofield made this claim during her appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast with former TMZ journalists Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

In relation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ms Schofield was quoted saying, “They are in this really weird place of being royalty and celebrity… but not enough of either one. Really, it’s kind of strange. They’re in this limbo.”

Mr Holt and Mr Glyn, on the other hand are of the opinion that the Sussexes are considered royalty.

Mr Holt claimed, “I would say that, that’s probably people over in the UK saying that because here in America, Prince Harry and Meghan are still royalty to us.”

“We don’t care what they think over in the UK… you guys can be mad at them… you can be upset that they left… you can side with whatever you want.”

“Sorry, they’re royalty here in America and by all means… dress up, play royal, have a good time… because we are here for it.”

Mr Glyn agreed with the notion and admitted, “It’s no matter what they do, even though they left the royalty, they are still royalty, they will always be treated as royalty.”

