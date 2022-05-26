Punjab schools' summer vacation to begin next month

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters

LAHORE: Schools in Punjab will observe a two-month summer vacation from the beginning of next month, an official notification said Thursday.

The holidays — for private and public schools — will begin on June 1 and continue till July 31, Punjab School Education Department said in the notification.

Similarly, summer vacation in all public and private educational institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.



Public and private educational institutes in Balochistan's summer zone districts are observing summer vacation from May 15 to July 31.

Meanwhile, in KP, summer vacation in the summer zone would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 31.

