 
pakistan
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Rana Javaid

Summer vacation in Sindh schools to begin from June 1

By
Rana Javaid

Tuesday May 24, 2022

A still image of school children. — Reuters/File
KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced the summer vacation schedule for schools, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the notification, summer vacation in all public and private educational institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting on education held on February 22, 2022, all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2022 to 07-07-2022 as summer vacation,” the statement issued read.

