O and A Level exams to resume from May 27 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Representative image of a person writing on paper using a pencil. — Unsplash

British Council announced on Thursday that the O Level, IGCSE, and A-Level exams will resume as per schedule from May 27 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

"All O Level, IGCSE and AS/A/A2 Level exams in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be held as per the timetable from Friday 27 May 2022 onwards. Exams in other parts of the country will also continue as per schedule," said the examination body in a statement.

The council directed the students to report to the examination venues with their statements of entry. It also advised students to check their emails or contact their schools "for more details".



"If there are any further changes to the schedule, we will inform you in due course," said British Council.

On Tuesday, the British Council had announced the postponement of O and A Level exams on May 25 after the PTI decided to hold an "Azadi March" — a protest rally — against the government, in light of which several security precautions have also been taken.