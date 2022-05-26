Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not in a position to say no’ to Netflix

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can reportedly be forced to allow Netflix cameras in some of their more private moments, especially with the royal family, during their UK trip for the Queen’s Jubilee next month, a royal expert has said.



Angela Levin, a longtime royal commentator, told The Daily Mail that the Sussexes upcoming UK trip could merely be a chance to ‘satisfy’ their $100million deal with Netflix, especially after they confirmed an ‘at-home’ style docuseries for the streaming giant recently.

According to Levin: “Netflix could insist on them being there – and they are now probably not in a position to say no because they might get dropped completely.”

She continued: “Harry and Meghan have shown they love the limelight and attention, and will want to show the world they are still part of the Royal Family, especially as their popularity in the US is plummeting.”

Levin further claimed that the US audience are now starting to pick up on the idea that Harry and Meghan “use their royal links for fame and fortune while doing interviews with US TV having a pop at Harry's family.”