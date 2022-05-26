 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not in a position to say no’ to Netflix

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can reportedly be forced to allow Netflix cameras in some of their more private moments, especially with the royal family, during their UK trip for the Queen’s Jubilee next month, a royal expert has said.

Angela Levin, a longtime royal commentator, told The Daily Mail that the Sussexes upcoming UK trip could merely be a chance to ‘satisfy’ their $100million deal with Netflix, especially after they confirmed an ‘at-home’ style docuseries for the streaming giant recently.

According to Levin: “Netflix could insist on them being there – and they are now probably not in a position to say no because they might get dropped completely.”

She continued: “Harry and Meghan have shown they love the limelight and attention, and will want to show the world they are still part of the Royal Family, especially as their popularity in the US is plummeting.”

Levin further claimed that the US audience are now starting to pick up on the idea that Harry and Meghan “use their royal links for fame and fortune while doing interviews with US TV having a pop at Harry's family.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen to ‘go out of her way’ to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to UK

Queen to ‘go out of her way’ to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to UK
Harry Styles feels guilty after singing about drugs and breasts in front of his mom, says 'I'm sorry'

Harry Styles feels guilty after singing about drugs and breasts in front of his mom, says 'I'm sorry'
Elvis famed Austin Butler ‘confines to bed for a week’ after wrapping up the movie: Deets inside

Elvis famed Austin Butler ‘confines to bed for a week’ after wrapping up the movie: Deets inside
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Jubilee visit to be ‘very stressful’ for William, Kate

Prince Harry, Meghan’s Jubilee visit to be ‘very stressful’ for William, Kate
Did Amber Heard fake her bruises using color correcting kit? TikToker discloses in viral video

Did Amber Heard fake her bruises using color correcting kit? TikToker discloses in viral video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit at ‘naughty corner’ at Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit at ‘naughty corner’ at Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp impressed by a witness during her testimony on Amber Heard's airport fight and arrest

Johnny Depp impressed by a witness during her testimony on Amber Heard's airport fight and arrest
Madonna drops teary-eyed video to condemn Texas school shooting

Madonna drops teary-eyed video to condemn Texas school shooting
Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable snap of Alec Baldwin cradling her growing baby bump

Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable snap of Alec Baldwin cradling her growing baby bump
Johnny Depp's reaction to ex Kate Moss' testimony sparks frenzy

Johnny Depp's reaction to ex Kate Moss' testimony sparks frenzy
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about filming show’s final series: ‘I was crying every day’

Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about filming show’s final series: ‘I was crying every day’
Thomas Markle’s stroke causing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘major conundrum’

Thomas Markle’s stroke causing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘major conundrum’

Latest

view all