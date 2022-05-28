 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez’s another video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who has been praised for her outstanding performance in the court amid actor’s  defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard, has once again won the hearts of her fans.

Now a video clip of Camille Vasquez comforting Johnny Depp in the courtroom is doing rounds on the internet and has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, when Johnny Depp appeared to become frustrated and stared angrily across the courtroom during the cross-examination of Norbert ‘Bryan’ Neumeister, a metadata expert, Camille gently touched the actor’s arm to calm him.

The video of the subtle gesture from Camille to comfort Depp has delighted millions of fans.

The closing arguments were held on Friday in the bitter multi-million dollar defamation case between Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp defamation trial made Amber Heard life ‘pure hell’

Johnny Depp defamation trial made Amber Heard life ‘pure hell’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bracing from impact’ as royal fans ‘unleash fury’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bracing from impact’ as royal fans ‘unleash fury’
Piers Morgan's pal on Johnny Depp, Kate Moss past: 'Not for one NYC second'

Piers Morgan's pal on Johnny Depp, Kate Moss past: 'Not for one NYC second'
Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie upcoming meeting dubbed as ‘special moment’

Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie upcoming meeting dubbed as ‘special moment’
Camilla Vasquez says Amber Heard 'hit Johnny where it hurt-his children': Watch

Camilla Vasquez says Amber Heard 'hit Johnny where it hurt-his children': Watch
Camille Vasquez calls out Amber Heard for fake-crying, 'sobbing without tears': Watch

Camille Vasquez calls out Amber Heard for fake-crying, 'sobbing without tears': Watch
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle
Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider
Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer

Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer
Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding
Prince Harry launches new initiative

Prince Harry launches new initiative

Latest

view all