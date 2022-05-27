 
Showbiz
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’
Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’

Just a day ago, a short video of Ranbir Kapoor holding and playing with a toddler had gone viral on the internet.

The adorable video features the Rockstar actor holding a baby in his arms. The actor’s fans were awestruck to watch him cradling the baby with love and making the little one laugh in the video.

While the video took the internet by storm, many users tagged Ranbir’s wife, star Alia Bhatt in the video.

Now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi diva, who is off to shoot for her Hollywood debut, has reacted to the viral video.

Alia, who is currently busy shooting for Heart of Stone, took to her Instagram story and re-shared the reel with a comment that reads, “Ok. This video is a full vibe” and added a crying emoticon alongside.

Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’

In the video, the Barfi actor was seen dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim pants. He also sported a blue cap.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14, this year, have many interesting projects in their pipeline.

The newlyweds will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling ‘relieved’ as NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan: lawyer

Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling ‘relieved’ as NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan: lawyer
NCB exonerates Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs-on-cruise case: Report

NCB exonerates Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs-on-cruise case: Report
Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya

Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya
‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics
Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See

Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See
Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her 'night to remember’ with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her 'night to remember’ with Saif Ali Khan

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary
Katrina Kaif is a vision in white in latest pictures: See Here

Katrina Kaif is a vision in white in latest pictures: See Here
Shah Rukh Khan says Gauri does not ‘allow’ him to ‘disrupt the design’ of Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan says Gauri does not ‘allow’ him to ‘disrupt the design’ of Mannat
Karan Johar Birthday: Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes to the director

Karan Johar Birthday: Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes to the director

Latest

view all