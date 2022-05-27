Prince Harry might break promise on memoir as Netflix mounts on the pressure

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry may end up breaking his promise to Queen Elizabeth over the memoir release if Netflix continues mounting pressure.



Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English made this claim in her interview with the Palace Confidential.

She was quoted saying, “I think it's fair to assume that there will be a lot of pressure on them to produce.”

“How much this will ratchet up the pressure on them to talk about their time as members of the Royal Family?” she wondered.

“To talk about what it was like to be part of the institution of the monarchy – which are things that Harry promised his grandmother he wouldn’t do?”