NCB’s Sameer Wankhede under scrutiny for his ‘shoddy investigation’ in Aryan Khan case

Indian government has ordered investigation against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wakhede for his ‘shoddy investigation’ against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case.

This came after the 24-year-old star kid got a clean chit from NCB as his was not included in the charge sheet filed by the agency in the case along with four others.

A source said as per a report by Mid-day, "It is learnt that the government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against former NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the Aryan Khan drugs haul case.”

“The government has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case," the insider added.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested by NCB during a raid at a party on a cruise ship allegedly doing recreational drugs. He was later granted bail after spending 26 days in custody.



