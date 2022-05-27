 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
Amber Heard's lawyer claims ruling against her would send ‘bad’ message to domestic violence victims

After six weeks of testimony, the multi-million dollar defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has reached the closing arguments.

The jury, composed of seven people, has begun deliberations on closing arguments on Friday.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a ‘hoax.’

On Friday, Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn told the jury that ruling against his client would send a terrible message to victims of domestic abuse.

"A ruling against Amber sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you always have to do more," he said. "Don't send that message."

Rottenborn ended his part of the closing arguments by saying, "This trial is about so much more than Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard. It's about the freedom of speech, and stand up, protect it and reject Mr. Depp's claims against Amber."

During her final testimony in the defamation battle with ex-husband Depp, the Aquaman actress Thursday told jurors that she has faced daily harassment and death threats since she accused the Hollywood star of abuse.

