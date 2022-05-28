 
Was Meghan Markle surrounded by photographers during Texas school visit?

The Duchess of Sussex visited the site of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde on Thursday.

She took the trip in a “personal capacity as a mother” to support the community in their time of “unimaginable grief”, according to a statement issued by Meghan Markle's spokesperson.

The wife of Prince Harry was criticized by British royal biographer Angela Levin for being "surrounded by cameras" during her visit.

Commenting on Meghan's picture, Levin said, "This picture is breathtakingly shocking. How many cameramen do you need to show that you are a mother with compassion?"

She added, "How come there were six photographers around her and she was standing watching them. If she hadn't expected them why didn't she tell them to go away."

There was no evidence that Meghan Markle was accompanied by multiple photographers and cameraman during her visit to the school.

The photographers and cameramen shown Meghan's picture were either media personnel or private citizens.

