Meghan Markle's Texas school picture called breathtakingly shocking

Meghan Markle visited the site of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde where 19 children and their teachers were killed.

The Duchess of Sussex took the trip in a “personal capacity as a mother” to support the community in their time of “unimaginable grief”.

The wife of Prince Harry drew criticism from a royal biographer and other experts when her pictures of the visit surfaced online.

Commenting on one of the photos, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "This picture is breathtakingly shocking. How many cameramen do you need to show that you are a mother with compassion?".

She added, "How come there were six photographers around her and she was standing watching them. If she hadn't expected them why didn't she tell them to go away."

