Saturday May 28 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bracing from impact’ as royal fans ‘unleash fury’

Saturday May 28, 2022

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to be well prepared for “backlash” by royal super-fans

Royal biographer and journalist Duncan Larcombe issued this warning to the Sussexes.

He made the revelations while talking to True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

There, he was quoted saying, “What we will see at the weekend of the Jubilee will be crowds. We can expect to see massive crowds.”

“There will be thousands and thousands of people that you would describe as royalists, who love the pomp and ceremony.”

“The reality is that Harry and Meghan are very divisive characters among royalists. People want to love Harry, and they want to love William.”

“If the brothers are stepping out there for the first time amongst those royal fans, it will be fascinating to see the reaction and mood of the public towards them.”

