Minorities find special mention in PM’s maiden address, video

Video Screengrab of Sikh Temple in Pakistan - @SalmanSufi7

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on his political rivals to help him build a country that protects the rights of women and minorities, amongst other things.

“I want to tell my entire country, especially my political rivals, that come, let’s build a Pakistan that protects the rights of minorities and women,” the prime minister said in his maiden address to the nation, after coming to power on April 11.

A video montage of the national anthem, played before the commencement of the speech, also included images of a mosque, gurdwara, Hindu temple and church in Pakistan, one after the other.

The prime minister’s newly appointed head of strategic reforms tweeted that the national anthem video was “specially prepared to send a message of unity, tolerance and progress”.

In the 20-minute address, the prime minister announced a relief package for the poor segments of the society as his government has hiked up the price of fuel to win support from the International Monetary Fund and stabilize the economy.