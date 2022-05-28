 
pakistan
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Minorities find special mention in PM’s maiden address, video

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Video Screengrab of Sikh Temple in Pakistan - @SalmanSufi7
Video Screengrab of Sikh Temple in Pakistan - @SalmanSufi7

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on his political rivals to help him build a country that protects the rights of women and minorities, amongst other things.

“I want to tell my entire country, especially my political rivals, that come, let’s build a Pakistan that protects the rights of minorities and women,” the prime minister said in his maiden address to the nation, after coming to power on April 11.

A video montage of the national anthem, played before the commencement of the speech, also included images of a mosque, gurdwara, Hindu temple and church in Pakistan, one after the other.

The prime minister’s newly appointed head of strategic reforms tweeted that the national anthem video was “specially prepared to send a message of unity, tolerance and progress”.

In the 20-minute address, the prime minister announced a relief package for the poor segments of the society as his government has hiked up the price of fuel to win support from the International Monetary Fund and stabilize the economy.

More From Pakistan:

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar front-runner for NAB chairman slot: sources

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar front-runner for NAB chairman slot: sources

Money laundering case ‘politically motivated’, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel tells court

Money laundering case ‘politically motivated’, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel tells court
Sindh drafting law to aid civilian victims of terror attacks

Sindh drafting law to aid civilian victims of terror attacks
Govt with fresh mandate should decide on IMF: PPP senator

Govt with fresh mandate should decide on IMF: PPP senator
PTI Azadi March: Imran Khan angry with party leaders over failure to mobilise supporters

PTI Azadi March: Imran Khan angry with party leaders over failure to mobilise supporters
Petrol price hike: Govt to provide targeted subsidies to 14mn deserving families, says Miftah Ismail

Petrol price hike: Govt to provide targeted subsidies to 14mn deserving families, says Miftah Ismail
Coalition parties mull on accepting resignations of Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari

Coalition parties mull on accepting resignations of Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari
Court disposes of pre-arrest bail plea of TikToker who set Margalla forest ablaze

Court disposes of pre-arrest bail plea of TikToker who set Margalla forest ablaze
PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkey next week, confirms Foreign Office

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkey next week, confirms Foreign Office
PM Shehbaz announces inclusion of Rs28 billion relief package in upcoming budget

PM Shehbaz announces inclusion of Rs28 billion relief package in upcoming budget
IHC grants Imaan Mazari interim bail in 'derogatory' remarks case against institutions

IHC grants Imaan Mazari interim bail in 'derogatory' remarks case against institutions
Watch: Imran Khan angrily leaves presser after journalist asks hard-hitting questions

Watch: Imran Khan angrily leaves presser after journalist asks hard-hitting questions

Latest

view all