Prince Harry in ‘great conundrum’ after memoir rumors: ‘walking tight rope’

Royal experts have warned Prince Harry is ‘in line’ for a face-off against a great conundrum dealing with his memoir.



Royal historian Tessa Dunlop made this claim in an interview with The Royal Beat.

She was quoted saying, “It can feel very very lonely if the institution shuts you out. I think Harry more than anyone realises that he's walking on a tightrope.”

“Yes, he needs to make money, and yes the Royal Family have made him feel excluded and he feels unsupported but he also realises, on a professional level I think, that he needs some of their magic fairy dust. Also on an emotional level, they're family.”