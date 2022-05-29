 
pakistan
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Imran Khan sought NRO to save himself’: PM Shehbaz responds to leaked audio

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan (R). — AFP/ Reuters/ File
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif says audiotape has exposed Imran Khan’s hypocrisy and double standards.
  • “The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed," says PM Shehbaz 
  • Prime minister says PTI chairman's lies stand exposed. 

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the leaked audio of a conversation purportedly between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the audiotape has exposed Khan’s hypocrisy and double standards.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Shehbaz said, “The audiotape that surfaced recently exposes Imran Khan’s hypocrisy & double standards.”

A day earlier, real estate tycoon Malik Riaz’s telephonic conversation with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was leaked, according to Geo News. In it, Malik Riaz could be heard giving the ex-president a message from PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The audio's date and time have not been confirmed as of yet, but Riaz could be heard saying that Khan has requested him to mediate between the two political leaders.

Criticising the PTI chairman, the prime minister said, “Contrary to his claims, he sought [an] NRO to save himself & his govt.”

Moving onto the matter of the diplomatic cable, PM Shehbaz said, “The fake story of [a] foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed.”

The audio's transcript:

"Hello," Zardari says while picking up the phone. At this, Riaz said: "Assalamualikum sir."

Following the salutations, the PPP co-chairman asked the real-estate tycoon the reason behind his call.

"Sir, I just wanted to inform you about a matter that I have told you about before. I had told you that I wanted to talk to you about something and you told me that we would discuss it later," Riaz can be heard saying.

"I just wanted to say that Khan has sent me several messages for mediating in a patch-up between you and him, and today, he has sent several messages to me."

In response, Zardari said: "It's impossible now."

At this, Riaz said: "Yes, that's fine, I just wanted to bring this matter to your notice."

