Sunday May 29 2022
Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban sends fans wild with cryptic post

Sunday May 29, 2022

Musician Keith Urban, who recently opened up about his relationship with Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman in a rare interview, has an exciting weekend in store for his fans.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the country star shared a cryptic post alongside a picture of him playing the guitar in a studio.

The singer captioned: "Something LOUD is coming. Tune in Sunday at 11a ET on @nbc to see."

The star's fans could not stop themselves and shared their excitement, with one responding: "This is so exciting, I can't wait to see what it is," while another wrote: "I'll be watching, you're going to be amazing." A third added: "Whatever this is - we're excited."

Along with his fans, Keith will be supported at home by his wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

