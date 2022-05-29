Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban sends fans wild with cryptic post

Musician Keith Urban, who recently opened up about his relationship with Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman in a rare interview, has an exciting weekend in store for his fans.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the country star shared a cryptic post alongside a picture of him playing the guitar in a studio.



The singer captioned: "Something LOUD is coming. Tune in Sunday at 11a ET on @nbc to see."

The star's fans could not stop themselves and shared their excitement, with one responding: "This is so exciting, I can't wait to see what it is," while another wrote: "I'll be watching, you're going to be amazing." A third added: "Whatever this is - we're excited."



Along with his fans, Keith will be supported at home by his wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith.