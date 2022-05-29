 
Showbiz
Sunday May 29 2022
Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside

India’s much-adored actress Kriti Sanon set the internet on fire with her latest sizzling images as she stepped out to attend Dinesh Vijan's sister's wedding reception last night in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the Mimi star dropped pictures in a gorgeous shimmering black bralette and lehenga set and stole the show with her glam look.

Kriti chose an exquisite heavily-embellished lehenga set. The ensemble features a bralette-styled blouse and lehenga skirt, teamed with a pretty dupatta.

The stunning actress chose minimal accessories and makeup to give the finishing touches. 

She opted for open tresses with wavy ends, a shimmering silver necklace, matching sandals, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and subtle eye shadow.

For the unversed, the Bachchhan Paandey actor was among a host of celebrities who attended Indian film producer Dinesh Vijan's sister's wedding reception last night. 

Kriti arrived at the star-studded bash and even posed outside the venue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan Dinesh Vijan. 

