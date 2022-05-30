 
Monday May 30 2022
Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: 'Reunited with my love'

Monday May 30, 2022

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

The Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is over the moon as she is reunited with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Taking to Instagram stories, The Zoya Factor star dropped a loved up video with the love of her life.

“Reunited with my love Anand Ahuja,” the actor captioned the sweet reel.

In the video, the soon-to-be-mom can be heard saying “finally” as her beau plants a kiss on her forehead.

Sonam donned a black outfit paired with gold chain and hoops whereas Anand looked dapper in a black shirt.

Anand is a business man and has to travel to Mumbai, Delhi and London every now and then for different ventures as per Pinkvilla.

Earlier, the couple announced in March 2022 that they were expecting their first baby four years after tying the knot in 2018.

The 36-year-old shared pictures with Anand as she flaunted her baby bump and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” they added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”


