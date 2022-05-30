 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 2 weeks of being married to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian bombarded her social media account with loved-up photos to celebrate her two-week wedding anniversary with Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old reality star posted a series of PDA-filled photos with the Blink-182 drummer couple of weeks after the lovebirds officially tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barabra.

The recently-unveiled photos also included an adorable click in which Kourtney flaunted a heart-shaped pendant while she looked absolutely gorgeous in a short white dress.

The couple initially held a wedding ceremony sans legal binding in Las Vegas in April. 

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote on social media.  

