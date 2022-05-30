 
pakistan
Monday May 30 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Margalla forest fire: IHC grants interim bail to TikToker in exchange for Rs100,000 bond

By
Awais Yousafzai

Monday May 30, 2022

Picture collage of TikToker Dolly. — Twitter/ Instagram/dollyofficial1
Picture collage of TikToker Dolly. — Twitter/ Instagram/dollyofficial1

  • IHC grants bail to Dolly till June 8.
  • Justice Jahangiri issues notice of bail and directs her to submit bond. 
  • Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed plea seeking pre-arrest bail.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim bail to TikToker Nausheen Saeed till June 8 in exchange for a bond of Rs100,000.

The famous TikToker — better known as Dolly — has been granted bail in a case registered under the Environmental Protection Act for setting fires in the Margalla forest.

According to the Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance and Islamabad Preservation of Landscape Ordinance, a case was filed against Dolly in the IHC for an immediate hearing. The court had accepted the hearing. 

Related items

While hearing the bail application, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued a notice of the bail to the plaintiff till June 8 and directed her to submit a bond of Rs100,000. 

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over the late arrival of Dolly's lawyer.

Last week, a district and sessions court in Islamabad disposed of the pre-arrest bail plea submitted by the social media personality. 

Dolly came under fire after one of her controversial videos went viral on social media. In the footage, two young people could be seen setting a forest on fire at Margalla Hills to add a "dramatic effect" to their TikTok video.

Consequently, wildlife officials demanded action against the TikToker, after which the Islamabad Police registered a case against her on the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for setting the Margalla forest ablaze.

Dolly, however, denied the accusations and claimed that she had no involvement in setting any forest ablaze.

More From Pakistan:

PBC dissolves Journalists' Defence Committee after decline in cases

PBC dissolves Journalists' Defence Committee after decline in cases
PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb
All previous govts, except for PTI-led one, removed due to corruption: Imran Khan

All previous govts, except for PTI-led one, removed due to corruption: Imran Khan
President Alvi approves Baligh Ur Rehman’s appointment as Punjab governor

President Alvi approves Baligh Ur Rehman’s appointment as Punjab governor
Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif
SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal

SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal
Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws

Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws
SC interpretation of Article 63(A) on Punjab CM's election invalid: Hamza Shahbaz

SC interpretation of Article 63(A) on Punjab CM's election invalid: Hamza Shahbaz
Fact-check: No, Pakistani students in US didn't refuse a lecture by Bilawal Bhutto

Fact-check: No, Pakistani students in US didn't refuse a lecture by Bilawal Bhutto
PM Shehbaz-led delegation to leave for Turkey tomorrow

PM Shehbaz-led delegation to leave for Turkey tomorrow

Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo

Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo
No question of cuts in HEC budget: PM Shehbaz Sharif

No question of cuts in HEC budget: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Latest

view all