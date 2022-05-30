Margalla forest fire: IHC grants interim bail to TikToker in exchange for Rs100,000 bond

Picture collage of TikToker Dolly. — Twitter/ Instagram/dollyofficial1

IHC grants bail to Dolly till June 8.

Justice Jahangiri issues notice of bail and directs her to submit bond.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed plea seeking pre-arrest bail.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim bail to TikToker Nausheen Saeed till June 8 in exchange for a bond of Rs100,000.



The famous TikToker — better known as Dolly — has been granted bail in a case registered under the Environmental Protection Act for setting fires in the Margalla forest.

According to the Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance and Islamabad Preservation of Landscape Ordinance, a case was filed against Dolly in the IHC for an immediate hearing. The court had accepted the hearing.

While hearing the bail application, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued a notice of the bail to the plaintiff till June 8 and directed her to submit a bond of Rs100,000.



During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over the late arrival of Dolly's lawyer.

Last week, a district and sessions court in Islamabad disposed of the pre-arrest bail plea submitted by the social media personality.

Dolly came under fire after one of her controversial videos went viral on social media. In the footage, two young people could be seen setting a forest on fire at Margalla Hills to add a "dramatic effect" to their TikTok video.

Consequently, wildlife officials demanded action against the TikToker, after which the Islamabad Police registered a case against her on the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for setting the Margalla forest ablaze.

Dolly, however, denied the accusations and claimed that she had no involvement in setting any forest ablaze.