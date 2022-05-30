 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Diana’s butler sounds off on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘concerning’ love

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show of love during a polo match last week isn’t convincing his mother Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, who says he finds it ‘concerning.

Talking to OK! Magazine recently, Burrell weighed in on what he thinks of Meghan and Harry’s body language around each other and the fact that Harry has left his life in the UK behind for his wife.

Commenting on body language expert Judi James’ analysis of Meghan and Prince Harry’s kiss at a polo match last week, in which James found Meghan ‘over-possessive and maternal’, Burrell said it was ‘concerning’.

“I thought that Meghan was this breath of fresh air who would modernise the royal family and bring all the vital elements that were missing, but what kind of love is this?” he questioned.

Burrell further added that while Meghan may have been the only one to have ‘fixed’ Harry after his mother Diana’s death, he is worried about the Duke of Sussex.

He said: “Trying to resurrect his life by playing polo in Santa Barbara isn’t going to cut the mustard. It’s not the Guards Polo Club at Windsor where everyone he went to school with plays polo. What mates is he going to find in California? He’s not grown up there with anyone.”

