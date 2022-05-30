Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has teased the release date of her upcoming, highly-anticipated film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad on her social media handle on Monday.

The Raees diva, who is set to share the screen space for the first time with Fahad Mustafa in the upcoming film, turned to her Instagram and dropped the film’s poster.





Sharing the picture, the Bin Roye actress announced that the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in 2022.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Backed by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa. Khan stars opposite him.