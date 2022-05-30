 
Showbiz
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Mahira Khan teases Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad release date on Instagram
Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has teased the release date of her upcoming, highly-anticipated film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad on her social media handle on Monday.

The Raees diva, who is set to share the screen space for the first time with Fahad Mustafa in the upcoming film, turned to her Instagram and dropped the film’s poster.


Sharing the picture, the Bin Roye actress announced that the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in 2022.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Backed by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa. Khan stars opposite him. 

More From Showbiz:

Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday

Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday
Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise
Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’

Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’
Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo
Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere
Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’
Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture
Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside

Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside
Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside

Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside
Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club

Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club

Latest

view all