Amber Heard losing confidence and hope as Johnny Depp defamation trial enters final stage

Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is not over, but she appeared losing confidence and hope amid internet trolls.



The actress, who failed to emerge victorious in the court of public opinion, argued from the beginning that no one would believe her against Depp. Based on the deplorable responses on the internet, that has proved to be true.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming she falsely accused him of domestic violence in an opinion column that appeared in The Washington Post.

On Twitter, the hashtags #MenToo and #JohnnyDepp have been trending with fans of Depp who would otherwise consider themselves "feminists" calling out Heard for "misandry."

On apps like TikTok and Instagram, she has been ridiculed for how she described what she says happened to her. She has been trolled for her emotional facial expressions. She has been trolled for alleging abuse at all. Even some hit TV shows also jumped into the fray.

However, Depp's legal team also incredibly defended Deep. Before sending the case to the jurors' deliberations, The actor's attorney Camille Vasquez addressed the court for the one last time to bring attention to the ‘giant lie’ deep-rooted in the defamation case.

