Tuesday May 31 2022
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to strengthen ties with UK in various fields

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Collage of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. — AFP/File
  • Johnson says he looks forward to enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan.
  • PM Shehbaz stresses need to strengthen cooperation in legal migration.
  • "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with the UK," says PM Shehbaz. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his desire to strengthen ties with the United Kingdom in various fields during a phone call with his British counterpart. 

During the call, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he looks forward to working with PM Shehbaz on strengthening trade, world peace and security, and enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan. 

The prime minister appreciated the positive role played by 1.3 million Pakistanis living in the UK in forging closer links and building bridges between the two countries. He also emphasised the need for strengthening cooperation in the fields of legal migration to fully realise the potential.

He also urged intensifying efforts to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. "The international community needs constructive, diplomatic, political ties with the interim Afghan government for peace and stability," said the premier. 

He also emphasised the importance of releasing the frozen assets of Afghanistan to stabilise its economy. 

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with the UK," said PM Shehbaz. 

Johnson, while talking to PM Shehbaz, welcomed the 75 years of friendship between both countries.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summons PTI MPs to verify resignations

Imran Khan admits protesters were carrying weapons during 'Azadi March'

Govt tells IHC judicial commission to probe Mazari's arrest to be formed today

PBC dissolves Journalists' Defence Committee after decline in cases

Margalla forest fire: IHC grants interim bail to TikToker in exchange for Rs100,000 bond

PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb

All previous govts, except for PTI-led one, removed due to corruption: Imran Khan

PML-N's Baligh Ur Rehman’s sworn in as Punjab governor

Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif

SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal

Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws

SC interpretation of Article 63(A) on Punjab CM's election invalid: Hamza Shahbaz

