PM Shehbaz expresses desire to strengthen ties with UK in various fields

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his desire to strengthen ties with the United Kingdom in various fields during a phone call with his British counterpart.

During the call, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he looks forward to working with PM Shehbaz on strengthening trade, world peace and security, and enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the positive role played by 1.3 million Pakistanis living in the UK in forging closer links and building bridges between the two countries. He also emphasised the need for strengthening cooperation in the fields of legal migration to fully realise the potential.

He also urged intensifying efforts to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. "The international community needs constructive, diplomatic, political ties with the interim Afghan government for peace and stability," said the premier.

He also emphasised the importance of releasing the frozen assets of Afghanistan to stabilise its economy.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with the UK," said PM Shehbaz.

Johnson, while talking to PM Shehbaz, welcomed the 75 years of friendship between both countries.