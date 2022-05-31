'How would I know Putin would invade Ukraine?': Imran Khan defends Moscow visit on Sky News

Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan's interview with Sky News, a British television news programme,. 20 May, 2022. — video screengrab/SkyNews

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, a British television news channel, former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan got enraged when asked about his visit to Moscow and stated, "How the hell was I supposed to know Putin would invade Ukraine?"

Khan stated that he never approved of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that "we have nothing to do with it."

Khan also said that he "got a cipher" to prove his claims that the vote of no confidence that removed him from power was a US-backed regime change.



Sky News host Mark Austin hurled another question regarding the Taliban's recent law on women: "What about the enslavement of women, Imran? Are you concerned that the Taliban appear to be reneging on their promise to allow girls to return to school and are now demanding that women cover their faces? Are you concerned about what is occurring there?"

Imran Khan responded, "Mark, I am neither responsible nor a Taliban spokesperson."



Imran Khan stated that if there was a solution after 20 years of war, it should have been found.

The host claimed that Pakistan has backed the Taliban and that Taliban fighters are being harbored by Pakistan, to which Khan asked him, "How?"

Khan asserted that there is excessive propaganda against Pakistan.

