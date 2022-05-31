Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo

Alia Bhatt never shies away from showing public affection for husband Ranbir Kapoor on social media.



Speaking of which, on Tuesday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who is currently busy filming for Heart of Stone in London, turned to Instagram story to share a photo of her hubby as well as Brahmastra’s co-star from Filmfare’s social media page.

In the photo, the 39-year-old could be spotted at the Mumbai airport, donning an ethnic all-white kurta sherwani, and looking dapper.

Interestingly, the Gully boy star wrote, “Oh Hi,” in the caption while also dropped a fire emoticon as she found him “dashing and handsome”.



Meanwhile, Ranbir and movie’s director Ayan Mukerji have been making headlines since morning as the duo left for Visakhapatnam to promote their movie. The actor also received a grand welcome with rose petals shower at the airport.

To note, as per the director and team, the Brahmastra’s trailer will be released on June 15.