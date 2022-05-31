 
LHC directs ECP to wrap up case on Punjab Assembly's reserved seats by June 2

The Lahore High Court. — LHC website

  • PTI had sought orders from high court for ECP to notify new MPAs on reserved seats in PA.
  • PTI’s counsel maintains that ECP is deliberately delaying matter.
  • ECP sets June 2 as a date to hear pleas of PML-N and PTI.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the five reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly by June 2.

On May 23, 25 PTI MNAs — de-seated over defection from the party — were de-notified by the ECP. Almost 20 out of 25 dissident members were elected from different constituencies while three were elected on seats reserved for women and two on seats reserved for non-Muslims.

The PTI, on May 28, sought orders from the high court for the ECP to notify new MPAs on reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly. Now, the LHC has ordered the ECP to wrap up the matter by June 2 after hearing arguments from the PML-N and the PTI today.

During today’s proceedings, the PTI’s counsel maintained that the ECP is deliberately delaying the matter.

At this, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti asked, “Why aren’t you processing [the matter]?

He directed the ECP to decide even if no party appears before it.

To this, the ECP’s counsel apprised the court that the election body was processing the matter. The lawyer said that the PTI has filed an application to notify new MPAs on the reserved seats while PML-N requested not to notify.

The PTI is of the view that all the five reserved seats be given to them while the PML-N maintains that the notifications in this regard should be issued after the by-elections on the vacant seats and as per the new party position in the House.

ECP to hear PTI, PML-N pleas on June 2

Meanwhile, the ECP has set June 2 as a date to hear the pleas of PML-N and PTI about notifying five new MPAs on reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by the chief election commissioner will hear the pleas. Meanwhile, notices have been issued to PTI and PML-N.  

