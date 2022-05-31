 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘freaking out’ about upcoming Jubilee trip. Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

File footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘freaking out’ that the royals will end up convincing Prince Harry to stay in the UK during their upcoming Jubilee trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to fly to the UK this week with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time since stepping down as senior royals, and according to a close source, Meghan isn’t exactly thrilled.

OK! Magazine quoted a source as saying that Meghan is afraid that Harry will ‘start reminiscing’ about his old life as a royal and will want to stay back in the UK.

“Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee. And that the royals will get their claws into Harry,” an insider claimed.

The source also claimed that the former Suits actress is worried that Prince Harry’s father and brother, Prince Charles and William, might guilt trip him into making a full return to the UK.

According to the insider: “Meghan is insisting that she is included in every meeting to keep things under control. She's terrified everyone might get along and they'll convince him to move back home.”


More From Entertainment:

George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season

George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial verdict: Jury starts first full day of deliberations

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial verdict: Jury starts first full day of deliberations
Princess Charlene shows 'no happiness' with Albert: Body language expert

Princess Charlene shows 'no happiness' with Albert: Body language expert
Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub

Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plummet in UK popularity poll ahead of visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plummet in UK popularity poll ahead of visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton will skip Lilibet’s birthday for royal trip

Prince William, Kate Middleton will skip Lilibet’s birthday for royal trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans bring Pirates of the Caribbean boat in front of courthouse as jury deliberates

Johnny Depp's fans bring Pirates of the Caribbean boat in front of courthouse as jury deliberates
Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’
Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch

Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch
Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan

Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan

Latest

view all