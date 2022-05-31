Meghan Markle ‘freaking out’ about upcoming Jubilee trip. Here’s why

File footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘freaking out’ that the royals will end up convincing Prince Harry to stay in the UK during their upcoming Jubilee trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to fly to the UK this week with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time since stepping down as senior royals, and according to a close source, Meghan isn’t exactly thrilled.

OK! Magazine quoted a source as saying that Meghan is afraid that Harry will ‘start reminiscing’ about his old life as a royal and will want to stay back in the UK.

“Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee. And that the royals will get their claws into Harry,” an insider claimed.

The source also claimed that the former Suits actress is worried that Prince Harry’s father and brother, Prince Charles and William, might guilt trip him into making a full return to the UK.

According to the insider: “Meghan is insisting that she is included in every meeting to keep things under control. She's terrified everyone might get along and they'll convince him to move back home.”



