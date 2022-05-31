Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking

Renowned Indian singer KK has reportedly passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack

Renowned Indian singer KK has reportedly passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack while performing on stage in Kolkata, reported The Hindustan Times.

While more details are yet to be revealed, it is being reported that the hit singer collapsed on stage while performing before passing away.

Indian minister Arup Biswas also confirmed KK's death, saying: "Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital."

"Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital," he added.

KK was widely known for his captivating vocals on numerous hit tracks from Bollywood, including songs like Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Kites, etc.