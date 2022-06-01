 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

Kim Kardashian was among thousands of people who liked Dua Lipa's stunning pictures posted on Instagram.

"Europe has been the dream so far," the Levitating singer captioned her post thaf contained multiple pictures from her latest performance.

More than 300,000 people including Kim Kardashian reacted to her post within a few minutes.

Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

Meanwhile, Kim is travelling to the United Kingdom with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

She starting dating the former SNL comedian after divorcing rapper Kanye West.

More From Entertainment:

John Travolta reacts to Ray Liotta's death

John Travolta reacts to Ray Liotta's death

Jurors in Depp-Heard case continue deliberations after question to judge

Jurors in Depp-Heard case continue deliberations after question to judge
Actor Kevin Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges

Actor Kevin Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges

Johnny Depp hopes trial will help restore his reputation

Johnny Depp hopes trial will help restore his reputation
Memorial Day Weekend: Scott Disick enjoys quality time with kids

Memorial Day Weekend: Scott Disick enjoys quality time with kids
KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: 'Love you all'

KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: 'Love you all'
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: What are the possible outcomes of the defamation trial?

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: What are the possible outcomes of the defamation trial?
Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video

Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears while addressing alopecia with bereaved mother: watch

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears while addressing alopecia with bereaved mother: watch
Prince Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’ over sex scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury claims

Prince Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’ over sex scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury claims
George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season

George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic

Latest

view all