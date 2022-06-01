Elon Musk former wife Talulah Riley finds new love partner

 
Billionaire Elon Musk’s former wife Talulah Riley has found new love partner as the actress has started dating co-star Thomas Brodie Sangster after they wrapped up shooting new TV show Pistol.

Previously, Talulah was married to Elon Musk between 2010 to 2012 and then again from 2013-2016.

According to the Reuters, the Queen's Gambit actor and the Westworld actress met on the set of the six-part FX series, which follows the life of guitarist Steve Jones.

Thomas Brodie Sangster, 32 insisted they were not in a romantic relationship during the production.

"I wasn't dating her at the time. Thankfully we're not too much like Viv and Malc.", he told the Guardian.

Thomas and Talulah first sparked rumours of dating as they made their debut as a couple at a London dinner in March.

In a recent interview for The Times, Talulah Riley, 36 revealed that she and her beau had been "good friends" for quite some time.

On the other hands, Elon Musk is currently dating his new girlfriend Australian actress Natasha Bassett. 

