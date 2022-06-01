 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer's untimely demise

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

File Footage

Beloved Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest while performing on stage in Kolkata.

The Khuda Jaane hit-maker fell ill while performing and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead at age 53.

A CMRI hospital staff said as per The Indian Express, “He was brought dead to the hospital around 10 pm.”

The singer’s fans and peers were in utter shock on the untimely and sudden demise of the legendary playback singer. Tributes for KK started pouring in as soon as the news broke out.

From Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar, several Bollywood artists expressed their shock as they pay their condolences on the singer’s death.

Kareena Kapoor:

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

Anushka Sharma:

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

Vicky Kaushal:

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

Akshay Kumar:

Karan Johar:

Shahid Kapoor:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Sanjay Dutt:

Pritam:

Dia Mirza:

Mohit Chauhan:

Shreya Ghoshal:

Shankar Mahadevan:

Vishal Dadlani:

Sheykhar:

Boman Irani:

Ajay Devgn:

Farhan Akhtar:


