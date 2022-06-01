KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

File Footage

Beloved Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest while performing on stage in Kolkata.



The Khuda Jaane hit-maker fell ill while performing and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead at age 53.

A CMRI hospital staff said as per The Indian Express, “He was brought dead to the hospital around 10 pm.”

The singer’s fans and peers were in utter shock on the untimely and sudden demise of the legendary playback singer. Tributes for KK started pouring in as soon as the news broke out.

From Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar, several Bollywood artists expressed their shock as they pay their condolences on the singer’s death.

Kareena Kapoor:

Anushka Sharma:

Vicky Kaushal:

Akshay Kumar:

Karan Johar:

Shahid Kapoor:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Sanjay Dutt:

Pritam:

Dia Mirza:

Mohit Chauhan:

Shreya Ghoshal:

Shankar Mahadevan:

Vishal Dadlani:

Sheykhar:

Boman Irani:

Ajay Devgn:

Farhan Akhtar:



