Thursday Jun 02 2022
Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others 'elated' after Johnny Depp's win against Amber Heard: Pics

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others ‘elated’ after Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Pics

After making headlines for six consecutive weeks, a jury unanimously ruled in favour of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard, on Wednesday.

Following this win, ardent fans of the actor and celebrities all over the world were delighted to hear this news and expressed their elation on social media.

Interestingly, Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s victory on social media.

Baaghi actress Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of the actor in his Jack Sparrow ensemble. The actress wrote, “Nobody can ever replace you” in the caption.

Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others ‘elated’ after Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Pics

The singer-actor Sophie Choudry, on the other hand, spoke about how “abuse has no gender" in her caption.

Sharing a photo of the actor on her IG story, Choudry said, “Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic abuse. See how many people believe or side with you. 6 years later, he told his truth and won both in and out of court.”

Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others ‘elated’ after Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Pics

Similarly, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star Neil Nitin Mukesh also extended his support to Depp by sharing a photo on his IG story and penned, “And there is justice” in the caption.

Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others ‘elated’ after Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Pics

Meanwhile, model-actor Kushal Tandon sided with Sleepy Hollow actor and felt like “a personal win”.

He congratulated Depp and said, “This sets precedent stuff for the future. Congrats Mr Depp.”

Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others ‘elated’ after Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Pics


