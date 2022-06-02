 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan juxtaposes his decision to call off long march with Hudaibiya Agreement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti
Another clip of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is circulating on social media in which the ousted prime minister is juxtaposing his decision to call off his “Azadi March” on May 26 with the historic Hudaibiya Agreement.

In an interview with a private television channel, the former prime minister said that “Sulah Hudaibiya" was on May 26 morning when “I decided against staging a sit-in”.

“I consider it [my decision] 'Sulah Hudaibiya’ because the treaty was a compromise to reach a bigger mission,” he added.

The incident of Hudaibiya reserves in history a significant phase of Islam when Muslims got an opportunity to unexpectedly notch gains from the jaws of an apparent defeat.

The pact of Al-Ḥudaybiyah was a compromise that was reached between Prophet Muḥammad (PBUH) and Meccan leaders, in which Mecca gave political and religious recognition to the growing community of Muslims in Medina.

Watch: Who is a 'donkey' in the eyes of Asad Umar?

Earlier, a clip from the same interview was doing the rounds where the PTI chairman warned that if the establishment does not "take the right decision" then Pakistan would break into "three parts".

The ousted prime minister said the country is on the brink of "suicide" if "right decisions" are not taken, as it might move towards defaulting.

"The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed," he told the interviewer.

