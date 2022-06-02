 
Thursday Jun 02 2022
Meghan Markle 'relentlessly thinks about herself' as she spends week in UK

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Meghan Markle 'relentlessly thinks about herself' as she spends week in UK

Meghan Markle has been branded 'selfish' and 'relentless' in a fresh statement by royal commentator.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Nile Gardiner accused the Duchess for attending the Queen Platinum Jubilee to  "advance her own personal interests

Mr Gardiner said: "I think it's very clear that Meghan and Harry have been using their royal status to advance their own personal agenda.

"And that's especially the case with Meghan Markle.

"If you look at their vast Netflix deals, there's a huge amount of money involved.

"Meghan Markle especially has used her royal status as a sort of publicity machine to advance her own personal interests.

"I think that it would be absolutely appalling if the Platinum Jubilee celebrations were used by Meghan and Harry to advance their own personal agenda.

"The Jubilee celebrations are all about celebrating the Queen in her 70 years of service and her life of dedication and Meghan just relentlessly thinks about herself."

The statement comes amid speculation that Meghan and Harry will tag Netflix cameras along during their stay in the UK.  

