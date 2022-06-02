 
Thursday Jun 02 2022
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria shared a ‘scary experience’ when their 20-month-old son Eduardo was rushed to the hospital due to a ‘very bad allergic reaction.'

However, the yoga instructor said that her son is now back home and doing okay after she gave the toddler an epi pen.

Hilaria wrote in an Instagram post beside a picture of her little boy, “Never a dull moment for us…Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen.”

“I’ve never had to administer it on my own…it was a scary experience,” she added. “He is ok now and home, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house.”

The 38-year-old continued: “He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today. If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly.”

“I won’t bore you with the long story of rushing him out the door… just leave you with our experience, in case it helps,” she further wrote.

She went on to express her gratitude to the west end pediatrics, the Mount Sinai ambulance and Lennox hill emergency

“Fortunately, when I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand… I, on the other hand, was a spent wreck,” Hilaria concluded her note. “Love you all and be safe.”

In March 2022, Hilaria and the Beetlejuice actor announced that they were expecting their seventh child together. 


